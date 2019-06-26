Adah Sharma shows off her colourful mane in style - Pics inside

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Adah Sharma is known for her quirky videos on social media and keeps her account updated. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and what caught our attention was her colourful hair.

She donned vibrant hues like red, yellow and blue. She flaunted her mane in a uber cool way. Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'. She recently made her digital debut with 'MOH', a feature film by ZEE5. The actress has received a warm response for her role and she thanked her fans as well.

These days she is busy with 'Bypass Road' which marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

She has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.