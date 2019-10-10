Adah Sharma sleeps, dances and sings on the streets of Paris, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma has taken over the streets of Paris. Well, literally! The popular actress and social media sensation shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the tunes of her new song 'So Gaya Ye Jahan' from the movie 'Bypass Road'.

She not only dances but sings and sleeps on the Parisian streets as well. She looks stunning in a blood-red ruffled saree while she enacts the hilarious act. Watch her video:

'So Gaya Ye Jahan' is a remixed version of the 1988 cult song 'So Gaya Ye Jahan' from the movie 'Tezaab'. The original was sung by Nitin Mukesh.

'Bypass Road' has been directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and written by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag in lead roles.

It is slated to hit the screens on November 1, 2019.

The suspense thriller also features Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapur and several others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Adah's hilarious videos and posts on social media have often hogged the limelight, making her a popular celeb on Instagram. Her daring makeup, shocking hair styles and out of the box dresses are now a familiar sight at red carpet events and several photoshoots.