Adah Sharma sleeps, dances and sings on the streets of Paris, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma has taken over the streets of Paris. Well, literally! The popular actress and social media sensation shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the tunes of her new song 'So Gaya Ye Jahan' from the movie 'Bypass Road'.
She not only dances but sings and sleeps on the Parisian streets as well. She looks stunning in a blood-red ruffled saree while she enacts the hilarious act. Watch her video:
TAG someone who would want to dance with me on this song . . Tell me why you want to dance with me and one lucky (or unlucky) person or pigeon from the comment section who lives in Mumbai will get a chance to MEET me n DANCE with me and we feature the video on my @instagram ! So tell me why you want to dance with me, what style of dance ,whatever you want to say ...be creative and fun with your answers ! I'm reading all the comments !!!! . . About this video : I met this kabootar here in Paris...will share the video of me asking him to feature in this video and him reluctantly agreeing. Also plssssss notice how he shakes his head to the beat in the beginning ...like tadadaktak fastfast ..saw? Saw??? . #SoGayaYehJahan from my movie #BypassRoad . . no animals were harmed while filming this video
'So Gaya Ye Jahan' is a remixed version of the 1988 cult song 'So Gaya Ye Jahan' from the movie 'Tezaab'. The original was sung by Nitin Mukesh.
'Bypass Road' has been directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and written by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag in lead roles.
It is slated to hit the screens on November 1, 2019.
The suspense thriller also features Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapur and several others in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Adah's hilarious videos and posts on social media have often hogged the limelight, making her a popular celeb on Instagram. Her daring makeup, shocking hair styles and out of the box dresses are now a familiar sight at red carpet events and several photoshoots.