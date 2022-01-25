Adah Sharma TROLLED for singing ‘Shake It Like Shammi’ to British guard at Windsor Castle - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma, who went to the UK for a vacation tried to do all things touristy and visited Windsor Castle. However, her behaviour there has been termed by the netizens as The ‘worst tourist behaviour’ after the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories where she can be seen goofing around with a British guard stationed outside the Castle.The video was later reshared on the paparazzi accounts.

In the video, Adah stands next to the British Queen’s guard on duty and starts singing ‘Shake It Like Shammi’ to him. She also dances and acts embarrassed when the guard marches off.

Netizens did not like Adah’s behaviour. “You should not do such a thing they are guard of honour,” commented one. While another wrote, “So disrespectful of her”. “This is the worst tourist behaviour,” criticised a third. Calling Adah’s behaviour disgraceful for fellow Indians, a user wrote, “Yahi logon ke wajah se indians ko bewakoof samjha jata hai dusre countries me”.

Adah Sharma made her debut in the horror film 1920 in 2008, and has been part of films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Commando 3. She has also worked in the South Indian film industry.