Adah Sharma's 'catty' response to nepotism debate is hilarious—Watch

New Delhi: The talented B-Towner Adah Sharma is known for her hilarious videos on social media. She is often in news for her out-of-box and quirky sartorial choices as well. Recently, she shared a video with her cat on Instagram and in the caption posted what she feels about 'nepotism' in Bollywood.

Adah wrote: “Tag Someone... just! Nepotism doesn't need a reason just love. In almost all my interviews I'm asked about what I think of NEPOTISM and while I mostly have the answers to all of the strangest questions, I don't know what to say to this ... So I mumble no-no only talent end of the day yes yes talent is very important , if you are talented nothing can stop you. But after Radha has come into my life I have realised that Nepotism is a wonderful, beautiful thing...because at the end of the day only talent matters..Radha is undoubtedly the most talented Star Kid and that's why she is here, getting famous! With her array of expressions. Her emotional graph at such a young age is brilliant which we will showcase in the awards she will win for her performance in the films she is yet to bag...She is in talks for some very big films currently so go follow her now @adah_ki_radha before she becomes very famous and humble. Then she will be very busy doing social service activities for the photographers to click and might not reply to your comments.

Come let's celebrate Nepotism !! Radha has had it very tough! She is on the "Catto" diet even before her debut film rolls.”

Well, that's quite a hilarious take on the whole nepotism debate.

On the work front, she recently made her digital debut with 'MOH', a feature film by ZEE5. The actress has received a warm response for her role and she thanked her fans as well.

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.