Adah Sharma's Valentine tutorial on how to lose a boyfriend will drive you crazy – Watch

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma knows how to keep her Instagram fam in a happy space. A popular name on social media, Adah made the most of Valentine's Day and shared a hilarious video post on how to lose your boyfriend.

Adah took to Instagram and wrote: What are your Valentine's day plans? Tutorial: How to lose your boyfriend for Valentine's day and how to successfully hide from love so that it can never find you and you can peacefully be alone. #HappyValentinesDay and thank u for the love for #TuYaadAya.. P.S. this Valentine's Day choose peace ..hide form your boyfriend and only when he goes 2.3 kms away you call the other one. This will maintain the joy in your relationship and no one will fight. Hopefully...till he finds out then hide again ! #idonotpracticewhatipreach #onlyifyoureadmylonghashtagsshouldyoutakemyloveadvice.

The actress has a solid fanbase of over 3.8 million followers on Insta and keeps sharing fun posts for fans.

Adah was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' and the film received a warm response at the Box Office. The film proved to be a commercial success. It starred Gulshan Devaiah in a negative role and Angira Dhar made her debut in the movie.