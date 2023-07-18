Adhura Actor Rasika Dugal Opens Up On Importance Of Addressing Bullying In Society

New Delhi: Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment's first Hindi horror series 'Adhura' has not only sent shivers down the spine of audiences globally but has also received acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the prevalent issue of bullying in different societal settings. The series captures the varying degrees of bullying to its traumatic and lasting impact. Viewers to critics, the horrors of bullying showcased has got them talking and bringing notice to the serious issue. And it’s no different for actor Rasika Dugal, who portrays a school counselor and helps the 10-year-old troubled Vedant Malik. Apart from providing an opportunity to be a part of a genre - horror - she hasn’t tried in the past, the actor found the themes extremely appealing.

Recently, the actress opened up about the menace of bullying. Rasika said, "I feel situations of bullying are hard to identify and hence very difficult to overcome. Very often people being bullied tend to internalise the problem. So it becomes even more important to talk about it. And it (bullying) can happen anywhere, to anyone, not just in boarding schools. Unfortunately, it's something very relatable, and the constant need to defend oneself and fight to be who you are is a terrible feeling… especially in ones formative and impressionable years. Hence, the empathy with Vedant's character."

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and created and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee (also, written by), the series features Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora, Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma and Jamini Pathak in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can now stream Adhura.



cre Trending Stories