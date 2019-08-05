close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain ends association with Pondicherry film festival

Festival director Saibal Chatterjee and advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma have also followed suit.

Adil Hussain ends association with Pondicherry film festival

New Delhi: Actor Adil Hussain has ended his association with Pondicherry International Film Festival as its brand ambassador.

Festival director Saibal Chatterjee and advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma have also followed suit.

"Festival Director Saibal Chatterjee, Brand Ambassador Adil Hussain, and Advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma, are withdrawing their association with the 2nd Edition of the Pondicherry International Film Festival, scheduled for September 2019, with immediate effect. The decision has been prompted by the operational inability of the current promoters to match the collective vision of the advisory in taking the festival forward in terms of scope, scale and stature, in a way that was originally envisaged, Borpujari tweeted on Monday. 

The advisory team remains deeply committed to Pondicherry and its cinema lovers. They promise to return with a new format that "celebrates cinema and the arts", which will be announced shortly.

 

Tags:
Adil HussainAdil Hussain moviesPondicherry International Film Festival
Next
Story

Abhinav Bindra an excellent mentor for next-gen athletes: Anil Kapoor

Must Watch

PT1H5M22S

Article 370 and 35A scrapped, no more special status for Jammu and Kashmir: 5 things you should know