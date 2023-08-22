Adil Khan Durrani Makes Shocking Statements About Ex-Wife Rakhi Sawant, Says 'My Biggest Mistake Was Trusting Her'

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani finally broke his silence over the divorce from the actress. Adil organised a press conference and unveiled the hidden truths and controversies of his marriage and divorce with Rakhi Sawant. She had filed an FIR against Adil and accused him of beating her, forcing her to convert to Islam. She even said that he took a lot of money from her and stole jewellery.

Adil mentioned that he had been disowned by his own family and conveyed his intention to unveil the truth about Rakhi Sawant, indicating that there may be untold aspects to their relationship. He said, "Women like Rakhi are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything. Our Constitution has been protecting women in a way that even if they scream rape, we'd get arrested."

In the press conference, Adil said, "I’m a simple businessman from Mysore. After Rakhi returned from London, I found out that she was in contact with Ritesh. I would see him texting and calling her. I overheard Ritesh saying to Rakhi, ‘The 7 days we spent in the UK were wonderful…’ Then Rakhi went to Bigg Boss Marathi."He even claimed that he has much evidence of Rakhi and Ritesh being together after her marriage to Adil. He said that he has videos of the hotel lobby, pictures and many more proofs.

"Her legal documents stated she was single, how could I doubt that? My biggest mistake was trusting Rakhi" he added.

Earlier, Adil was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi after long, he said that he will speak out his truth. When they asked him to respond to the allegations by Rakhi, he said, "Mere side ki proper story bolunga. Usne jaise mujhe frame kiya Rakhi ne kiya tha aur uske bohut se kon log the. Bataunga na... aaj kal mein toh conference karunga... crore mujhe dena hei ya mujhe crore aa rahe hein (I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything... I will do a press conference in a few days... how I have to pay the crores or I will be receiving them)."

A few months ago, Rakhi had alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. A part of her statement to the media said, 'Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke na mujhe fridge me nahi jana hai.' She later accused him of assault, stealing money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges.

Adil was then brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year.