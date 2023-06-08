This Video Of Adipurush Director Om Raut, Kriti Sanon Is Trending, Here's Why

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming pan-India project 'Adipurush' and he has been travelling across the country along with the cast - Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to promote the film. However, the filmmaker started trending on the internet after a video of him planting a peck on Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's cheek during their visit to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati surfaced on social media. In the now viral video, Raut was seen kissing Kriti outside the temple premises. The video has created a stir online and left netizens divided.

The video showed Raut giving Kriti a goodbye kiss on her cheek as she leaves in her car. This didn't go well with some of the social media users who began trolling the duo. For the unversed, the team of 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by 'Adipurush' lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Team 'Adipurush' on June 6 unveiled the trailer of the film in Tirumala and it turned out to be a spectacular show. Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Ravan, the mythological demon king. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The final trailer is high on VFX and promises a visual spectacle.

At the first trailer launch of the movie, Kriti narrated how happy she felt about getting an opportunity that not many performers get. She said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."Sanon also thanked her director Om Raut for getting the chance.

"I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."To describe how special the character of Sita is for her, she added, "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

Apart from 'Adipurush', Kriti will be seen in 'The Crew', which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu in lead roles. 'The Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.