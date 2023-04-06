topStoriesenglish2592010
HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023

Adipurush Director Om Raut Visits Karmanghat Hanuman Temple On Bajrang Bali's Jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes the fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Adipurush Director Om Raut Visits Karmanghat Hanuman Temple On Bajrang Bali's Jayanti

New Delhi: Following the release of the divine poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, director Om Raut made a special visit to the revered Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings for his upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush. The film not only encapsulates the devotion of Shri Bajrang Bali towards Prabhu Shri Ram but also rekindles the spirit of Indian culture. 

Following the unveiling, netizens flooded social media with their adoration and reverence for the Adipurush new character poster. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes the fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch. 

Earlier on Ram Navami, a brand new poster featuring the lead cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage was shared online. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, playing Raavana. 

