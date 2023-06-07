Adipurush Final Trailer: Saif Ali Khan As Lankesh Gives Goosebumps, Fans Hail His Impressive Ravana Avatar - Watch If You Missed It

New Delhi: The makers of upcoming magnum opus Adipurush launched the final trailer of the movie at the divine Tirupati Temple at Tirumala Hills, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (June 6). The 2 minutes and 24-second-long new trailer is loaded with impressive scenes and powerful dialogue delivery by the lead cast. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage's portrayals have created a lasting impact on the audiences' minds. But a special mention needs to go to Saif for his brilliant portrayal of Lankesh.

ADIPURUSH FINAL TRAILER - MEET RAVANA

Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in the newly launched final trailer of Adipurush has ignited a wave of adoration from fans, who can't seem to get enough of his captivating persona. The internet is ablaze with admiration for Saif Ali Khan, applauding his commanding performance as Ravan in Adipurush's final trailer. Comments like ‘powerhouse villain’ are repeatedly seen in the trailer video. Enthusiastic netizens are rallying for more screen time for Saif Ali Khan, showering praise on his portrayal of Lankesh in Adipurush's final trailer.

ADIPURUSH FINAL TRAILER - MEET RAM-SITA

Raghav, played by Prabhas looks every bit impressive and showcases the epic journey of him along with the Vanar Sena to rescue Janaki (Kriti Sanon) from the clutches of Lankesh. Once again major focus has been on the VFX shots of the movie which will be fan delight in 3D format.

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.