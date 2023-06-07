Adipurush's Janaki Aka Kriti Sanon Feels 'We Don't Choose Movies, But Movies And Characters Choose Us'

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon recently completed 9 years in Bollywood and has come a long way ever since her debut Heropanti. The gorgeous star is currently looking forward to the grand release of her massive upcoming film Adipurush where she will be seen essaying the role of Janaki.

Talking about her 9-year-long journey as an actor, and coming back to the Telugu film industry after her debut with Nenokkadine, at the Adipurush Final Trailer Launch media event held at Tirupati, Kriti Sanon said, "It is so good to be here, thank you for this warm, warm welcome. After 9 years, I think these are your blessings and love that I am standing here in front of you after 9 years. With My very very precious film, Adipurush, and my most special character, Janaki, a character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do in just 9 years because of your prayers, blessings and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love."

She continued, "I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us. So we are extremely blessed that a movie like Adipurush chose us to tell this story and Janaki chose me. I feel really blessed, this is not just a film it's much more than that. And it's your love and blessings that we need on 16th June in theatres Jai Siya Ram."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.