Aditi Bhatia Shares Her Monsoon Skincare Secrets: A Point-by-Point Guide

New Delhi: Known for her flawless complexion, the actress has graciously shared her top skincare tips to navigate the monsoon while keeping skin radiant and healthy.

Here are a few tips that the actress recommends to make the most of the monsoon without dampening your skin.

Moisturise Wisely:

During monsoons, humidity can make skin feel greasy. Aditi recommends using a water-based or gel moisturiser to keep skin hydrated without feeling heavy.

Sun Protection Always:

Despite cloudy skies, UV rays can still harm your skin. Aditi swears by SPF-filled sunscreen every morning to protect against sun damage.

DIY Face Masks:

Aditi's go-to for smooth skin includes DIY face masks. These help cleanse and hydrate, crucial during the rainy season to combat dirt and pollution.

Cleanse and Tone:

To avoid clogged pores, Aditi suggests cleansing twice daily with a gentle cleanser. Use an alcohol-free toner to hydrate and maintain skin balance.

Consistency and Hydration:

Aditi emphasises sticking to a skincare routine throughout the monsoon. Hydrate from within by drinking plenty of water to maintain skin health and radiance.



With these insights and Aditi Bhatia's recommendations, enthusiasts can approach the monsoon season confidently, armed with the knowledge to maintain a glowing complexion. Aditi Bhatia's dedication to skincare not only reflects her personal commitment to maintaining flawless skin but also serves as a guiding light for skincare enthusiasts navigating the challenges posed by the whims of the monsoon. Her accessible tips and product recommendations ensure that everyone can enjoy the season while preserving their skin's health and beauty.