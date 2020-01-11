हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aditi Rao Hydari admires paintings at India Art Festival

On the acting front, Aditi will next be seen in "The Girl on the Train", directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Aditi Rao Hydari admires paintings at India Art Festival

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor attended a painting exhibition at the India Art Festival 2020.

Aditi was seen dressed in a black cotton dress as she went around the exhibit area to see the paintings. Kapoor looked dapper in a casual black striped dress and denims.

Others who were spotted at the India Art Festival 2020 were actors Deepak Qazir and Madhuri Bhatia, Rajendra - Director, India Art Festival, artists Gautam Patole, Prakash Bal Joshi, Prithvi Soni, Rupali Patole and Shantkumar Hattarki among many others.

On the acting front, Aditi will next be seen in "The Girl on the Train", directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

It is a remake of the 2016 American film of the same name, in turn based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name.

The Hindi remake stars Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation.

 

