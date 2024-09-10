Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Share An 'Unforgettable' Moment With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who attended Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event with her fiance-actor Siddharth, shared pictures of the "unforgettable and magical" expericene of meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Tech giant Apple on Monday unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPod at 'It's Glowtime' event at the new Observatory within Apple Park.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aditi treated fans with new fun pictures from the event. The pictures capture the couple sharing a laugh and interacting with Tim Cook.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What an unforgettable, magical experience... thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max."

She added, "But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem... the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full Thank you @apple."

Apple's special event, staged at the new Observatory within Apple Park, was nothing short of spectacular. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, stood proudly beside the Rainbow sculpture, heralding the company's latest advancements in technology. The focus of the day was clear: a deep dive into the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch updates, and an array of fresh services.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year. They shared the news of their engagement with an adorable picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.