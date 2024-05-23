Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles in Gauri and Nainika Floral Gown For Cannes Debut

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media handle and shared pictures celebrating her first look against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

Her Cannes arrival is adorned in a vibrant Gauri and Nainika floral dress.

The dress features a bold yellow print of blooming peonies and was elegantly styled with a belt. The halter neck design and flowing trail added a touch to her ensemble.

On Wednesday, Aditi delighted her fans with a mid-week treat by sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram, captioned "Pocket full of sunshine."

Have A Look At Her Post :

Decoding her Cannes Look

Her latest appearance in a floral black gown is sure no exception, let's decode her Cannes look.

Aditi Rao Hydari wowed at Cannes in a floral black gown from Gauri and Nainika featuring shades of yellow, black, and green. The sleeveless dress, with its halter neckline and black satin belt cinch in the waist. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi. The actress completed her look with golden drop statement earrings, gold rings, and stylish black high heels. Her hair was elegantly pulled back into a messy, low bun with loose strands framing her face.

Bibbojaan Moment At Cannes

Aditi's Instagram story featured a video of her iconic walk alongside two members of her team, Elton Fernandez and Sanam Ratansi, as they strolled the streets of Cannes.

This year several Indian celebrities adorned the red carpet and ascended the iconic stairs. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude on May 25, 2024.