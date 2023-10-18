trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677033
ADITI RAO HYDARI

Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Out Boss-Lady Vibes In Bold Pantsuit, Fans Call Her 'Stunning Barbie'

In a mesmerising fashion statement, Aditi showcased her remarkable fashion prowess, and it didn't go unnoticed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Out Boss-Lady Vibes In Bold Pantsuit, Fans Call Her 'Stunning Barbie' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari, the epitome of grace and style, recently set the fashion world abuzz as she donned a stunning strapless pantsuit, exuding absolute sophistication and boss babe vibes. In a mesmerising fashion statement, Aditi showcased her remarkable fashion prowess, and it didn't go unnoticed.

Aditi Rao Hydari made quite the fashion statement in a strapless pink pantsuit at a prestigious awards show. The Jubilee actress’ confidence and charisma shone as she effortlessly carried off this powerful ensemble. The strapless pink top accentuated her shoulders, lending an alluring touch, while the tailored pants emphasised her elegance. This outfit perfectly blended the lady boss and Barbiecore aesthetics. Aditi's ability to infuse it with her unique charm and grace set this look apart. Her impeccable choice of accessories, subtle makeup, and chic hairstyle flawlessly complemented the ensemble, establishing her as a modern-day Barbiecore icon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Fans have flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. One even called the actress 'stunning barbie'

In a world where fashion serves as a potent tool for self-expression, Aditi's choice of the strapless pantsuit conveys a powerful message – that she fearlessly embraces both her femininity and strength. Her fashion selections consistently inspire and redefine contemporary style iconography. Aditi Rao Hydari's evolving sartorial preferences resonate with fans, paralleling her success in movies and television.

