Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like A Dream In New Pics From Cannes 2024, Fans Call Her 'A Princess'

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari yet again left her fans in awe with her looks from this year's Cannes diaries. Sharing dreamy pictures on her Instagram account on Monday, the 'Heeramandi' actress flaunted a pink gown with minimal makeup and red lipstick.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Dream a little dream." Soon after the actress dropped her pictures, fans couldn't help but flood the comment section. One fan wrote, "She is very beautiful look like a Barbie." Another fan commented, "How can someone be soo gorgeous." "You look like a fairytale princess," penned a third fan.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the mentorship and love she received during the filmmaking process, Aditi, in an interview with ANI recently, fondly recalled her experiences working alongside the visionary director.

"Sanjay sir is not just a filmmaker, he's a beacon of inspiration. His guidance transcends mere instruction; it's akin to a gentle hand leading you through the labyrinth of creativity," she shared.

"He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of 'Heeramandi' and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him," she further said.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

For Aditi, it was a learning experience to work with a team of such talented actors. "It was very valuable for me to work with incredible people. Also, it was surreal for me to work with Manisha Ma'am, Sonakshi, Richa, Sanjeeda. There were so many people on sets who were incredible. We all wanted the best for each other. Manisha ma'am is so kind and encouraging. Similarly, Sanjeeda, Sharmin, Taha, Fardeen (Khan), they are all great and incredible," she said.