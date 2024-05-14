New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari says she is overwhelmed with the outpour of love coming her way, post-Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Playing the courageous courtesan Bibbojaan who used her proximity to the Nawabs to get information for the revolutionaries. “I am just savouring it for what it is”, she says.

She proudly divulges that fiance Siddharth was moved by the Heeramandi” I remember when he called me, his voice was choked and told me he had to meet Bhansali Sir. Once he gained his composure, he told me we now have two freedom fighters at home, my Bibbo, and his Karan Singhania from Rang De Basanti”.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March this year, after a three-year-long courtship. The couple met on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Maha Samudram in 2020.

“It was a private affair, there was nothing secret about it at all,” she says. You can call us Mani Ratnam kids. Siddhu also regards Mani Sir as his mentor. He did an MBA since his father was very keen, but soon after he was on Mani Ratnam’s set because films are what he always wanted to do,” she says fondly.

Talking about their relationship she candidly reveals, that though both Siddharth and she may come from a similar space, though different personalities, they complement and understand each other well.

“I love chatting with him and listening to him. We love what we do. It's our fuel but there's also a five year old in both of us, so there's always that excitement and we don't weigh heavily on each other and ourselves. We keep it light. Like Siddhu is more into the method and loves creating things. He also can verbalise things succinctly and I love listening to him.. I tend to be more like surrender and instinctive. We are like two sides of the same coin, and it is also lovely to keep sharing ideas,” she says with a smile.

Though she candidly admits Siddharth's flair for languages. “ There is a pride in language and I see that in him. His Hindi is perfect as well, but I love teasing his Urdu and checking his pronunciation, she says with a laugh.

Aditi is all set to walk down the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “I am super excited, and going to enjoy myself”, she says.