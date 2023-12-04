Aditi Rao Hydari Sizzles In Orange Saree, Wins Golden Icon Performer Award

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari continues to grow and prove herself across industries. She received the golden Icon Galatta Award at a ceremony held recently at a packed stadium in Chennai, which saw some of Tamil cinemas' most loved stars and directors being honoured for their outstanding work in cinema.



The award for her outstanding performances across industries in a year filled with wins for her performance in Jubilee and Taj Decided by Blood is a testament to Aditi’s much-loved work and success across languages and industries.

Aditi will be seen next in celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Heeramandi, scheduled to stream soon on Netflix.

She also has ‘Gandhi Talks’ a silent film scored by AR Rahman alongside Vijay Sethupathi & Arvind Swamy.

Her future projects include the maiden Indo-British collaborative venture, Lioness. Aditi Rao Hydari's cinematic journey continues to captivate audiences as she consistently raises the bar with her choices and expansive repertoire.