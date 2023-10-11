trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673836
NewsLifestylePeople
ADITI RAO HYDARI

Aditi Rao Hydari Spells Grace In Stunning Red One-Shoulder Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Divine'

The 'Jubilee' actress has once again left a lasting impression on her fans as she posed for the camera in a one-shoulder red co-ord ensemble. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari Spells Grace In Stunning Red One-Shoulder Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Divine' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari is well-known for her timeless elegance and impeccable fashion sense. The 'Jubilee' actress has once again left a lasting impression on her fans as she posed for the camera in a one-shoulder red co-ord ensemble. Radiating ethereal beauty, Aditi has effortlessly combined contemporary chic with classic allure.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely stunning in her one-shoulder red outfit, reaffirming her position as a fashion icon. She effortlessly embodied timeless beauty and made a lasting impression in the fashion world.

Keeping her makeup flawless with a natural lip that matches her outfit and a subtle smoky eye makeup that accentuates her stunning eyes, Aditi has elegantly styled her hair, leaving her tresses in loose waves, which gives her a soft and romantic appearance. What stands out is the delicate gold choker adorning her slender neck, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. Aditi's red co-ord ensemble shows her fashion acumen and is undoubtedly a memorable fashion moment for years to come.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One called the actress 'Spectacular and so beautiful,' 'Divine,' commented another one. 

In her professional career, Aditi Rao Hydari is currently involved in a range of thrilling ventures. She is also a part of magna opus Heeramandi, with the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is scheduled to debut on Netflix later this year. Aditi is also working on a silent film called Gandhi Talks alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Her eagerly awaited Hollywood debut, Lioness, is also in development, stirring significant anticipation among her dedicated fan following.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!