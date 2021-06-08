हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra initiates vax drive for Hindi film fraternity

A COVID vaccination drive for workers of the film industry has started at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, which aims to inoculate around 4000 workers in the first phase.

Aditya Chopra initiates vax drive for Hindi film fraternity

New Delhi: A COVID vaccination drive for workers of the film industry has started at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, which aims to inoculate around 4000 workers in the first phase.

The drive, initiated by filmmaker Aditya Chopra, looks to facilitate the resumption on day-to-day activity in Bollywood.

"After inoculating all the employees at YRF, we started vaccinating the crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have started the vaccination drive for the Hindi film industry. This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families," Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said.

"The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry. In the first phase, that starts today, we would be able to inoculate at least 3,500 to 4,000 people. YRF is committed to provide a helping hand in restarting the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic," Widhani added. 

YRF aim to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The company has already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive that happened within the YRF Studios in Mumbai.

 

