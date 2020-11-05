Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal host a roka ceremony ahead of wedding, see pic inside

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, who are all set to the tie the knot in December, had a close-knit roka ceremony recently. Yes, the wedding festivities have begun for the soon-to-be-married couple. A picture from the roka ceremony is going viral on the internet and has been shared by comedian Bharti Singh and several fan clubs.

The photo features Aditya and Shweta sitting next to each other and posing happily while his parents - singer Udit Narayan and wife Deepa Narayan Jha - stand behind them with other family members. Shweta looks lovely in a pink suit.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Bharti shared the same picture to congratulate Aditya.

Aditya Narayan made his relationship with Shweta Agarwal official on Wednesday by sharing an adorable photo with her and also announced their wedding in the same post.

"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," the singer captioned his post.

Aditya and Shweta have known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.