Aditya Narayan drops first photo of daughter Tvisha with Shweta Agarwal, announces break from social media

NEW DELHI: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal welcomed their little bundle of joy a few days back. The actor and singer is extremely excited as he became a proud dad to his little girl. Aditya shared the news of her daughter's arrival a few days back through a social media post. On Wednesday, yesterday, revealed the name of his daughter, Tvisha.

The adorable couple welcomed their first child on February 24 at a hospital in Mumbai. The singer recently spoke about the joys of becoming a father to a little girl in his latest interview. Aditya revealed that he had secretly been hoping to have a girl child all along and it appears his wish did come true.

On Thursday, Aditya shared the first picture of his little one as he rests her on his shoulder. He also shared the news about taking a break from social media for some time. He shared in the caption, "Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."

Check out his post below:

His friends and closed ones from the industry showered him with wishes and love. Singer Mika Singh commented, "Congratulations." Salim Merchant too wrote, "Congratulations."

Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Sugandha Mishra, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ali Asgar, and others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Talking about his personal life, Aditya got married to Shweta on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.