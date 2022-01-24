हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan shares news of Shweta Agarwal’s pregnancy: ‘Baby on the way’

Television host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. 

In order to share their happy moments with their fans, Aditya shared a picture of himself along with his wife on social media and expressed his happiness over it. 

 

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon .. #BabyOnTheWay
 @ruchitakjainphotography..”

As soon as he shared the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the power couple. 

For the maternity photoshoot, Shweta was seen in a white crop top, touching her baby bump while Aditya was seen sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta, who was seated on the floor.

 

For the unversed, Television presenter and singer Aditya Narayan, was last seen as a host on Indian Idol 12 and is currently on a break from television to focus on his music career which he calls his ‘first love.’ The presenter further said that he would like to be called a ‘struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality.'

Talking about his personal life, Aditya got married to Shweta on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.

 

