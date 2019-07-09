Aditya Roy Kapur cheers for team India in Manchester

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur took his love for cricket to the next level when he was seen cheering for team India during the ICC World Cup semi-final match of India against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

The 33-year-old actor who is busy shooting for some of his forthcoming films took out time for his favourite sport and visited the stadium to support team India. The actor shared the picture of the cricket pitch on Instagram and simply captioned the picture with the emoji of the national flag. Several stars poured in their comments as soon as Aditya uploaded the picture on the photo-sharing application.

Richa Chaddha who was the first one to comment, wrote, "Great view!."Kunal Kemmu who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in `Malang` posted cheering emojis. While Prateik Babbar also posted cheering emoticon on the post.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the period drama film `Kalank`, will next be seen in `Sadak 2`, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and `Malang` which also stars Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.