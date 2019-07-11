Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Australia VS England match in Birmingham

New Delhi: Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur is a big fan of cricket and his latest Instagram post is proof. The 'Kalank' actor on Thursday took out time from his busy schedule to watch Australia VS England semifinal match at Birmingham.

The 33-year-old actor posted a picture of the cricket pitch on Instagram and captioned it with the emoji of the national flag of Australia and England. Earlier, the actor cheered for team India during the ICC World Cup semi-final match of India against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the period drama film `Kalank`, will next be seen in `Sadak 2`, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and `Malang` which also stars Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.