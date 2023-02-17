Aditya Roy Kapur Gets Uncomfortable When a Female Fan Tries to Forcefully Kiss Him - Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently found himself in a not-so-pleasant situation at the Mumbai screening of his upcoming series The Night Manager. While the star happily posed for clicks, one female fan forcefully tried to kiss the actor and tried to wrap her arms around him making the star seemingly uncomfortable. She even tried to hold his face.

Managing the situation well, Aditya Roy Kapur kept smiling and removed her hand around his neck, but she ended up kissing the actor's hand. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Earlier, ANI quoted Aditya talking about the web series. He said, "I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I`d been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft. I`m glad that the Disney+ Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity to play such an exciting character and I can`t wait to bring him to audiences in India and around the world!"

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in Rashtra Kavach Om. He has Gumraah co-starring Mrunal Thakur, and Metro In Dino, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi in the pipeline.