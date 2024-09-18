Advertisement
ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Aditya Roy Kapur Sets The Internet Ablaze With His Trendy Trim - In Pics

Adtiya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'.

|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 07:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Aditya Roy Kapur Sets The Internet Ablaze With His Trendy Trim - In Pics (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's new haircut has fans raving. Credits go to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim for giving the 'Aashiqui 2' star a sharp look. On Wednesday, Hakim took to Instagram and shared pictures in which Aditya is seen flaunting his crew-cut hairstyle.

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. "Haye he is looking so hot," a social media user commented. "Bole toh fire," another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adtiya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Metro In Dino'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also star Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'. 

