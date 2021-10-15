हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tales of Zygora

Aditya Shukla's fiction novel Tales of Zygorra released, available worldwide

Aditya Shukla&#039;s fiction novel Tales of Zygorra released, available worldwide

New Delhi: Author Aditya Shukla's Tales of Zygorra has been released. The story of his latest novel revolves around a group of 10 teenagers from New York City who are mysteriously transported from their summer camp to the alternate dimension of Zygorra. 

Can this eclectic mix of characters and personalities work together to achieve a common goal - finding their way home? Well, this can be known only after reading the book, right!

Aditya Shukla graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cornell University in May 2019. He currently works in the financial sector in New York City. Aditya was born in Adelaide, Australia, and spent his early childhood in Mumbai, India, before moving to New York, where he went to the United Nations International School and subsequently Cornell University.

An avid reader of the fantasy genre since his childhood days, Aditya captures the thrill of his reading experience in his book, Tales of Zygora.

Tales of Zygora - a fiction novel was released on September 6, 2021, with worldwide availability.

