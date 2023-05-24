topStoriesenglish2612486
Aditya Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Awaits Forensic Report

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his home on May 22, 2023. His shocking demise left friends, family and industry colleagues deeply pained.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is awaiting forensic reports to determine the cause of actor Aditya Singh Rajput's death. The post-mortem of Aditya was done at Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. "The doctor has kept his cause of death in reserve and has taken his viscera which will now be sent to the forensic lab. Now only after the forensic report comes, the real reason for Rajput's death will be known," the police said.

Aditya, 32, was found dead at his home on Monday (May 22). He allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom. He had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling, the police said.

His funeral was held on Tuesday at Oshiwara. Celebrities like Rohit K Verma and Rajiv Adatia attended the last rites of Aditya.

Aditya Singh Rajput had worked in films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He also participated in several reality shows, most prominently in Splitsvilla 9. 

 

