New Delhi: Adnaan Shaikh who recently got married hid his wife Ayesha's face from the world, but his sister Iffat exposed his wife's face and even claimed her name is Riddhi Jadhav and she is a Hindu. This expose led to a war between the siblings, in fact, Iffat even claimed that Adnaan beat her, and she filed an official complaint against him.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the reason behind hiding his wife's face, Adnaan said," Parde mai rakhna chahata tha ussey. I didn't want to use my wife as content on social media like others do. I wanted to keep my love life private, because I have seen nazar lag jaati hai, and nazar bahut buri cheez hai. I don't care about the trolling around it".

Talking about the ongoing fight with his sister Iffat, Adnaan said, "Uske sasur ki demand thi ki unhe flat mile, maine vo nahi diya. Moreover, they wanted me to get married to my sister's husband's sister. However, I was in love with Ayesha and wanted to only get married to her. I refused and usse raha nahi gaya, isliye vo yeh sab cheezein karahi hai."

Adnaan further added, "My sister married a guy who I knew is not good for her. I explained this to her, but she didn't listen to me at that time. Because my sister was already a divorcee, they even took dowry, but I didn't agree on giving a flat to them."

Adnaan even ended the conversation by saying that he didn't invite his sister to his wedding and that they had broken their ties long back.