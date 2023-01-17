Adnan Khan is highly inspired by 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan's success story

New Delhi: TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', talked about drawing inspiration from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the show.

He shared: "Shah Rukh Khan is my hero because I think he is brilliant and witty. He came from nowhere and became the king of Bollywood through sheer will, hard work, and discipline."

"Shah Rukh is my idol because he is very charming, and I can listen to him even when he is not in a movie and is giving a public speech. I think it would be great to be around him. He's my hero, and I look up to him."

The 33-year-old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

He went on about what he likes about the 'Baazigar' star: "I love how he treats people. When my aunt saw him in a movie theatre in Dubai, she waved at him and said 'Salaam'. Mr Khan got up and greeted her back in a very polite way."

"When I hear stories like this, I feel so good, and this is what I aspire to be: always kind to older people. Love is a beautiful language. The way Shah Rukh defines love is exactly how I feel about it in real life," he concluded.

'Kathaa Ankahee' is a remake of Turkish drama 'Binbir Gece' (1001 Nights in English). It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.