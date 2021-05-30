हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

Adnan Sami has a message for 'all pseudo delusionals'

Adnan got his second jab of COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get the shot to return back to normal life.

Adnan Sami has a message for &#039;all pseudo delusionals&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami got his second jab of COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get the shot to return back to normal life. Adnan posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night, where he is seen getting his shot in a hospital.

He captioned the picture: " 2nd Dose Done! Get yourself Vaccinated & return back to your normal life my lovelies!! Stay Safe!! #adnansami #bollywood#vaccinationdone #covid_19 #covid#coronavirus #corona #staysafe #love#life"

The singer on Sunday morning shared a note on the photo-sharing websites asking all netizens to take whatever vaccine is available. 

 

He wrote on the note: "There's this obsession of asking everybody which vaccine did you take?' And then they go on to say... Oh I'm waiting for such and such vaccine...or...I'm waiting for that ONE dose vaccine etc etc!!

"Listen 'Sherlocks', if you have a headache, you will take whichever medication you can lay your hands on... This is not a frickin restaurant. .. It's a crisis and it's life threatening -- Take whatever is available and get safe ASAP!! Period!"

Adnan captioned the note: "For all the "Pseudo Delusionals" out there.."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineAdnan Samisecond jabphoto-sharing websitesNetizens
Next
Story

I am a vegetarian: Sonu Sood reacts to mutton shop named after him

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: What is Sushil Kumar hiding?