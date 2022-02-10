Adnan Sami shares rare pics of late legend Lata Mangeshkar from Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: In the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few priceless pictures of his parents with India`s nightingale.

In the images, Sami`s parents can be seen sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Describing the particular moment, Sami wrote, "My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian ambassador during her visit in the 80s....This is the only time I ever saw my baba starstruck and in awe of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world leaders. He just adored Lata Ji."

Sami`s post left netizens emotional. "Miss Lata Ji," a social media user commented.

"Such beautiful pics," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.