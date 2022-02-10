हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Adnan Sami shares rare pics of late legend Lata Mangeshkar from Abu Dhabi

Singer Adnan Sami recently took to Instagram to share unseen pictures of the late legend and India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few priceless pictures of his parents with India`s nightingale.

In the images, Sami`s parents can be seen sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Describing the particular moment, Sami wrote, "My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian ambassador during her visit in the 80s....This is the only time I ever saw my baba starstruck and in awe of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world leaders. He just adored Lata Ji."

 

Sami`s post left netizens emotional. "Miss Lata Ji," a social media user commented.

"Such beautiful pics," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.

