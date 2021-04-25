हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami takes COVID-19 vaccine, encourages netizens

Popular singer and music composer Adnan Sami recently received the COVID-19 jab and took to his Instagram to persuade youngsters to get vaccinated as well.

Adnan Sami takes COVID-19 vaccine, encourages netizens
File photo

Mumbai: Adnan Sami on Sunday took the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer took to social media to encourage netizens to get the jab, saying it is the only way to secure oneself amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a photograph of his vaccination process on Instagram, the singer wrote: "The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED...I got myself vaccinated. It's a very secured feeling... Go & DO IT!! Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for protection."

 

Suggesting netizens to not pay heed to reports about the side effects of the vaccine, the singer further wrote: "Side effects? Even an age old tested 'aspirin' can have side effects but you don't read about it because it's no longer 'news worthy'!! Some people are allergic to 'mushrooms'... There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we're all different! You hear about the vaccines because it's a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing!"

"Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!" he further suggested

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Adnan SamiAdnan Sami songsAdnan Sami InstagramAdnan Sami picsCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Have recreated 'Seeti Maar' to suit Salman Khan's image: Devi Sri Prasad

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Nora Fatehi's 'GO Corona Go'!