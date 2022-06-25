MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami is currently vacationing with his wife Roya and daughter Medina in Maldives. The singer, who is known for giving some blockbuster songs durnig 2000s, underwent a massive weight loss transformation, a few years back. There was a time when he used to weigh over 200 kgs and now he is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. His latest pictures are proof of the fact that he is a health freak.

Adnan recently dropped a few images from his Maldives vacation on Instagram and in no time he became the talk of the town, courtesy his chiseled jawline. "There's absolutely no time to waste & so "Let The FUN Begin"!!**PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice," Adnana captioned the picture in which he is seen taking a selfie against the blue azure waters of Indian Ocean.

His fans were super impressed to see his latest transformation and showered him with compliments. They mentioned that the singer has started to look slimmer and younger in his latest clicks.

“People get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day.”

"I can't believe my eyes. Huge changes," a social media user commented.

"Wowwww. Chiseled jawline and epic weight loss," another one wrote.

"Is this you? Whaaat ? Is that true?" a netizen wrote.

Adnan Sami belonged from Pakistan and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He is known for his massive transformation from his look in the 2000 hit, 'Lift Karadey' to now. He reportedly weighed 230 kg at a time.

Adnan has been awarded with Padma Shri (India's fourth highest civilian award) for his remarkable contribution in music. His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano".

In 2005, he suffered from lymphoedema and developed an abscess in the knee, which interrupted his career. In 2006, he took a sabbatical and reportedly lost 130 kg. He came back in April 2007 with the album 'Kisi Din'.

