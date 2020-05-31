हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Adorable pics from Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara’s birthday celebrations

Niara is Varun’s elder brother Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan’s daughter. 

Adorable pics from Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara’s birthday celebrations
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@varundvn

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara’s turned two on May 30 and in order to wish the little bundle of joy, he took to Instagram to share a couple of adorable pictures with her. Niara is Varun’s elder brother Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan’s daughter. In the first photo, Niara can be seen in a playful mood while Varun cradles her and smiles while in the other, she cuts her birthday cake with her uncle by her side. Niara looks cute as a button in a pink dress with a matching ribbon on her hair.

“Happy birthday,” Varun captioned the post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happybday

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who shares a close bond with the Dhawans, shared another cute photo of Niara with her parents Rohit and Jaanvi from what appears to be her birthday party. “Happy birthday you beauty,” he wrote.

Niara often appears on Varun’s Instagram timeline. He dotes on her and these posts are proof:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas  #streetsanta

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Rohit Dhawan is a director and has made films such as ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Dishoom’, which starred Varun too. They are sons of filmmaker David Dhawan.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in ‘Coolie No 1’, directed by David Dhawan. ‘Street Dancer 3D’ was his last film.

Tags:
Varun Dhawanvarun dhawan niece niaravarun dhawan niece birthdayvarun dhawan pics
Next
Story

Namaste darshako: In today’s ‘lockdown edition’, watch Sara Ali Khan’s transformation journey from ‘Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha’
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M5S

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat'