Aftab Shivdasani spotted shooting for Poison 2 - See pic inside

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, film and television shoots were halted for more than two months beginning March this year. But now life is getting back to normal slowly, film shoots have begun with proper social distancing and masks in place.

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani was recently spotted shooting in Mumbai's Mira Road. He is apparently shooting for web series 'Poison 2'. Check out his picture here:

Aftab happens to be the first B-Town star to begin the shoot post lockdown for the web series. He is playing a character called Aditya Singh Rathore the protagonist of the show.

After lockdown, now is the time for Unlock 2.0 when more relaxations have been announced by the government. However, stress on following the guidelines and maintaining social distancing seems like the order of the day.