Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl, share pic: We are proud parents now

Mumbai: Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj became parents to a baby girl recently. Aftab took to Instagram to share the arrival of their child with an adorable picture of their hand along covering the baby's feet in the shape of a heart and wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.. With God’s blessings, Nin Dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

See Aftab's post here:

Aftab got married to Nin in 2014. This is the couple's first child.

Congratulatory messages are flowing for the actor couple from their friends in the industry. Anita Hassanadini and Ishita Dutta were the first ones to wish them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, just last month Aftab and Nin launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows and documentaries.

'Dhundh' will be their first film under the banner and will go on floors in October.