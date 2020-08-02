हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl, share pic: We are proud parents now

Aftab Shivdasani got married to Nin Dusanjin 2014. This is the couple's first child. 

Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj welcome baby girl, share pic: We are proud parents now
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aftabshivdasani

Mumbai: Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj became parents to a baby girl recently. Aftab took to Instagram to share the arrival of their child with an adorable picture of their hand along covering the baby's feet in the shape of a heart and wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.. With God’s blessings, Nin Dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

See Aftab's post here:

Aftab got married to Nin in 2014. This is the couple's first child. 

Congratulatory messages are flowing for the actor couple from their friends in the industry. Anita Hassanadini and Ishita Dutta were the first ones to wish them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, just last month Aftab and Nin launched their production company Mount Zen Media with the aim to create wide-ranging content, including films, online shows and documentaries.

'Dhundh' will be their first film under the banner and will go on floors in October.

Tags:
Aftab ShivdasaniNin DusanjAftab Shivdasani Nin DusanjAftab Nin baby girl
Next
Story

Please look into the matter ASAP: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets to PM Modi again
  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Know what Shivpal Singh Yadav said about the tragic demise of Ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh