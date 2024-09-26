After Alia Bhatt And Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Now Stuns At Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai: The OG fashion queen made her jaw-dropping appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Sonam Kapoor who started the fashion trend in Bollywood and took it to another league was seen slaying at the Paris Fashion Week in her stunning black attire. Sonam never disappoints with her fashion steak and once again she has managed to grab eyeballs and how.

Sonam Kapoor didn't walk the ramp, but she attended the Dior event show wearing their stunning summer collection of 2025. The actress went unnoticed as she didn't create any buzz about her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, but a couple of days ago Sonam shared a post of her wearing a unique face mask along with her super classy outfit that showed she too was present at the Paris Fashion Week.

Fans are mesmerised seeing Sonam Kapoor's appearance and called her the most gorgeous actress. And hailed her unique take on fashion and impressing all the time. Along with Sonam, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also created a huge stir with their stunning appearances at the Paris Fashion Week. Indeed, our Bollywood beauties owned it and how.