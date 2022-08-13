NEW DELHI: 'Lock Upp' contestant Anjali Arora has lately been hitting headlines for a lot of reasons. The internet sensation, who shot to fame with her 'Kacha Badam' dance video on social media, is lately trending because of her alleged MMS which has been going viral on the internet. Although Anjali recently broke her silence on the video on the alleged video and stated that people need to understand that she too has a family and they also are watching the videos.

While some netizens are claiming that the girl in the video is Anjali, her fans have come out in her support and said that people are trying to defame her. They are claiming that the video is fake. Meanwhile, there is no official statement released on behalf of Anjali or her team regarding the controversial clip.

The social media influencer recently celebrated the success of her song 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re', which is the remake of the song by the same name from the 1951 film 'Bahar'. She cut the cake with paparazzi and the pictures and videos of the same were shared on Instagram. However, she has been mercilessly trolled on the internet for her overacting.

A netizen wrote, "Overacting ki dukaan."

One more netizen wrote, "Mms leak hone k baad bhi confidence pura h... reel walo ka confidence kbbi khtm ni ho skta…"

Earlier, Anjali had shared a glimpse of her song 'Saiyaan' on social media and wrote, "Ready to make all my saiyyans go Chamchamachamcham!"

Anjali Arora garnered massive popularity after her stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'. Anjali was one of the finalists on th show and her close friendship with Munawar Faruqui was loved by the viewers. They were even tagged as 'MunJali' on the show.

Both Anjali and Munawar kept their real-life relationships under wraps in the show for a long time. Anjali is currently in a relationship with digital creator Akash Sansanwal while Munawar is dating Nazila.