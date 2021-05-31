हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn buys a whopping Rs 60 cr worth bungalow in Juhu

Ajay and Kajol have been looking for a new home in Mumbai and have finally found one in their locality itself. 

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn buys a whopping Rs 60 cr worth bungalow in Juhu
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After reports of megastar Amitabh Bachchan buying a plush new duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai surfaced, now Ajay Devgn purchasing a swanky new property in the city has been reported. 

According to a report published in Times of India, the property is worth Rs 60 crore and is situated in the Juhu area. The bungalow is spread across 590 sq yards is not far from Devgn’s existing bungalow, Shakti, which is situated in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. 

The report added, “The locality is home to other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar.”

Elaborating further, the leading daily wrote, “The deal was struck last November-December and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7. The bungalow was earlier owned by the late Pushpa Valia.”

Real estate sources told TOI that the existing rate of the bungalow is around Rs 65 to 70 crore, but due to the pandemic, Devgn may have bought it at a discounted rate.

Reportedly, renovation work has started in full swing.

