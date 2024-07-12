After Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon Buys 2000 sq ft Premium Land In Alibaug By The House of Abhinandan Lodha - Inside Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently made her major investment with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) by acquiring 2000 sq feet of land in their premium Alibaug project, Sol de Alibaug.

KRITI SANON'S ALIBAUG LAND

Located just 20 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty and a mere 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea, the project is nestled in the picturesque town of Alibaug.

Speaking on her first investment with HoABL, Kriti Sanon said, "I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio! Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now!”

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 10,000 sq feet plot in the same project in Alibaug as well. This was after his first investment with HoABL at The Sarayu in Ayodhya earlier this year where he had bought a 10,000 sq ft plot.