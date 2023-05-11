topStoriesenglish2606031
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

After Anushka Sharma, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Set To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2023: The prestigious event will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

After Anushka Sharma, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Set To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi: Former Miss World 2017 turned actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. After bringing the coveted crown of Miss World back after 17 years in 2017, Manushi is taking her big leap towards stardom in the showbiz world. 

With her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Manushi will add another feather to the ever-rising glory that we have seen. The prestigious event will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France, and India is equally excited to witness Manushi grace the famous red carpet and be part of history, all over again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

This year, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will also be making her Cannes debut. She is the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and will most likely be representing the brand at the film festival. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi made her big screen debut in YRF's period drama Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar in 2022 and will next be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham. She also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?