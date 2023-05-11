After Anushka Sharma, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Set To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi: Former Miss World 2017 turned actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. After bringing the coveted crown of Miss World back after 17 years in 2017, Manushi is taking her big leap towards stardom in the showbiz world.

With her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Manushi will add another feather to the ever-rising glory that we have seen. The prestigious event will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France, and India is equally excited to witness Manushi grace the famous red carpet and be part of history, all over again.

This year, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will also be making her Cannes debut. She is the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and will most likely be representing the brand at the film festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi made her big screen debut in YRF's period drama Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar in 2022 and will next be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham. She also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others.