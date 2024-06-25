After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Debacle, Vashu Bhagnani To Sell His Office To Settle Rs 250 Cr Debt? Producer Reacts

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed miserably at the box office and it is claimed that the producer Vashu Bhagnani faced massive loss and is in debt of rupees 250 crore. There have been claims that after the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vashu Bhagnani has several non-payment dues and hence he wants to sell his office. But the news seems far from the truth.

Reacting to the constant speculations of selling his office due to the massive loss, the producer denied the news to TOI and said," I have been in the business for the past 30 years. If there are people who claim that we owe them money, they should come forward and talk to us. Do they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this? There are so many ways to sort this rather than ranting on social media. If there is an issue, we will resolve it.".

Vashu further added, "Nobody is running away. Please come to my office, talk to us, give us your documents, and give us 60 days to figure things out. I am not going to buckle under any pressure or blackmail. We also work with production companies in the UK. If they owe someone money, then people must reach out to them directly."

Reacting further to selling his office space after facing the massive loss for his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, he said that his office is undergoing redevelopment, and was planned a year ago.

Vashu Bhagnani is not ready to get bogged down with the failure and talking about the BMCM debacle, he said that hits and flops are part of the industry. He has moved on and is already working on his next project based on animation and it will be on a large scale again.