After battling brain stroke, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy updates about his health, shares pics from hospital

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting his upcoming project LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil. The actor was airlifted to Srinagar and later rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Rahul Roy recently took to Instagram and updated fans about his health. He wrote: 19th day In hospital enjoying breakfast. Road to recovery. Doctors and my sister @priyankaroy_pia keeping me on strict diet. Love to all - Rahul Roy

He has been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road, Mumbai.

Rahul Roy was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. It also stars 'Bigg Boss 14' former contestant Nishant Singh Malkani. Due to extreme weather conditions, he is believed to have suffered a stroke.

Rahul Roy became a household name with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's directorial venture 'Aashiqui. He was 22 when he made his debut in movies. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee".

He was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 1, back in 2006.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!