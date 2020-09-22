हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

With Bollywood A-listers on NCB radar in drugs case, Salman Khan's lawyer says, 'actor has no link with KWAN agency'

Salman Khan's lawyer has issued a statement clarifying that his client is not related to the agency in any which way. 

With Bollywood A-listers on NCB radar in drugs case, Salman Khan&#039;s lawyer says, &#039;actor has no link with KWAN agency&#039;

New Delhi: After many Bollywood A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's names have popped up in the drugs case, many more celebs are on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar.

Amidst all of this drug conspiracy, KWAN Talent Management Agency's name has been floating around, more so after certain chats between talent managers and celebs revealed a drug connection. KWAN manages the work of top Bollywood actors such as Deepika, Shraddha, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandes amongst various others. 

Now, superstar Salman Khan's lawyer has issued a statement clarifying that his client is not related to the agency in any which way. Slamming the reports of Salman Khan owning the agency, the statement reads:  

“Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited.  It is clarified that Mr Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client.” Anand Desai, DSK Legal

The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a new turn after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation in the drugs angle found some high-profile celebs connected with it. 

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB and former will stay in custody till October 6, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanDeepika PadukoneKWANDrugsdrugs conspiracyNCBSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment: Bhumi Pednekar
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, September 22, 2020