With Bollywood A-listers on NCB radar in drugs case, Salman Khan's lawyer says, 'actor has no link with KWAN agency'

New Delhi: After many Bollywood A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's names have popped up in the drugs case, many more celebs are on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar.

Amidst all of this drug conspiracy, KWAN Talent Management Agency's name has been floating around, more so after certain chats between talent managers and celebs revealed a drug connection. KWAN manages the work of top Bollywood actors such as Deepika, Shraddha, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandes amongst various others.

Now, superstar Salman Khan's lawyer has issued a statement clarifying that his client is not related to the agency in any which way. Slamming the reports of Salman Khan owning the agency, the statement reads:

“Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client.” Anand Desai, DSK Legal

The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a new turn after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation in the drugs angle found some high-profile celebs connected with it.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB and former will stay in custody till October 6, 2020.