Mumbai: Ananya Panday is once again making news for her personal life. There is a strong buzz about ten Dream Girl 2 actress finding love all over again in model Walker Blanco. As per reports in several entertainment portal, Ananya is dating a model named Walker Blanco. The CTRL actress got close with Walker Blanco at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities and seems like they are quite serious claims reports. The reports claim that Ananya is not hiding her relationship, or she will ever speak about it in public. However, there are multiple videos of Ananya dancing with Walker on romantic songs at the wedding and many thought that something is cooking between the two.

Ananya Panday recently was spotted in town wearing a jewellery on her neck with initials AW and since then there is a lot of curiosity around and we wonder if the W initial is for Walker.

Ananya Panday was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur, and they reportedly dated for three years and chose to part ways. Ananya Panday has been linked with other Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan Khattar.

On the professional front, Ananya is awaiting the release of her next Call Me Bae and recently she announced of being a part of CTRL along with Vihaan Samat.

