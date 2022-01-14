After brutally trolled for 'Hello', Govinda turns off comment on latest song 'Mere Naal'

NEW DELHI: Yesteryear superstar Govinda has dropped his new single 'Mere Naal' on Thursday. However, the 'Hero No 1' actor has turned off the comments on the YouTube video. This came after the actor was massively trolled on the internet for his music single 'Hello', which he released recently.

Govinda's last single 'Hello' was released on YouTube on January 11, 2022. While he disabled the comment on this video as well, some of netizen expressed their views on his Instagram comment box and asked him to come up with 'something better'.

"Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s," wrote one of the users. Another Instagram user wrote, "Going from bad to worse. With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight."

Meanwhile, amid the several backlash that Govinda has been receiving for his latest music singles, his estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek came out in his defense. Speaking exclusively to BollywoodLife, Krushna said, "For me, he will always be Hero No.1".

Govinda, one of the biggest entertainers of Bollywood during 90s, made a few attempts at his acting comeback, which were unfortunately not so warmly received. He then has been trying his hand in singing and sharing songs on his YouTube channel 'Govinda Royalles'.

Govinda started his second innings in the music industry with the song, 'Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa', in November last year. His other recent songs include 'Chashma Chadha Ke' and 'Hello'. He had released his first album, Govinda, in 1998 and second album 'Gori Tere Naina' in 2013. He also turned lyricist for the latter.

He was last seen on the big screen in a double role in 2019 released 'Rangeela Raja'.

Live TV